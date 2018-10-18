

CTV Regina





University of Regina Rams defensive back Brandon Gandire has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Officers were called to the U of R around 1 a.m. on Oct. 6 after reports of a fight at a business on the campus. According to police, there was a fight between a group of men. Some of the people in the fight were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

On Oct. 9, police learned that one man was taken to hospital after the fight. Further investigation led to the arrest of Gandire.

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, 21, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply. He is scheduled ot appear in court on Nov. 29.

The Rams told CTV News that Gandire has been suspended from all team activities while the matter is in court.