Police arrested two men, and are still searching for one suspect in connection to multiple violent incidents north of Regina over the last few days.

Wednesday attempted murder

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Punnichy RCMP responded to a complaint at a residence on the Muskowekwan First Nation. The suspects driving in a stolen Ford Explorer, reportedly hit a man with the SUV and then shot him with a firearm.

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Donnely Nanaquewetung from Regina, who has been charged and is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Nanaquewetung is considered armed and dangerous and police are telling members of the public not to approach him.

Thursday stolen car chase

On Thursday, there was also an altercation reported at the gas station on the Piapot First Nation. Two men in a stolen vehicle from Pilot Butte were seen having a verbal altercation with two other men. The altercation became physical and a machete was used as a weapon.

One of the men was hit with the machete by one of the suspects and was taken to a hospital in Regina by his family.

The second man fled with his family to the Muscowpetung First Nation. The suspects chased the victims to the medical clinic on the First Nation and attempted to ram their vehicle off the road multiple times.

When they arrived at the clinic, the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. At that point in time, the suspects were in possession of two stolen vehicle.

Police flooded the area, and arrested the two suspects who were found in the stolen vehicles. They were detained at different times, following pursuits by officers. One chase ended going on northbound on Highway 6, and the other ended after the suspect rolled the stolen vehicle into a field.

No injuries were reported during these arrests, according to police.

Dereck Pasap, 26, and Jamie Munroe, 23, are facing several charges in connection to this incident.

Pasap has been charged with multiple offenses including two counts of dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, robbery and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Munroe is also facing 13 charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property and robbery.

Officers from multiple detachments were involved in the search and arrest of these suspects, including the Regina Police Service, Canine Units and RCMP Air Service Units.