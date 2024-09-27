REGINA
Regina

    • RCMP called to 2 vehicle collision east of Regina, delays expected

    (CTV News Regina Skycam)
    White Butte RCMP said officers were called to a two vehicle collision Friday morning along Highway 1 just east of Regina.

    According to a news release, police were called to the scene on Highway 1 near the Regina Bypass around 8:30 a.m.

    Eastbound traffic is down to one lane and motorists should expect delays in the area, RCMP said Friday morning.

    Drivers are asked to slowdown and follow instructions of emergency crews on the scene.

    RCMP said because the investigation into the collision is in its preliminary stages no other details are available at this time.

    Updates can be seen on the Highway Hotline.  

