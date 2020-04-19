RCMP investigate sudden death on Ochapowace First Nation
Published Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:09AM CST Last Updated Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:14AM CST
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- A sudden death that took place on the Ochapowace First Nation is under investigation, according to Broadview RCMP.
Just before 2 a.m. on April 18 police were called to a report of a woman in need of help. When officers arrived the woman was deceased.
The death is under investigation and an autopsy will take place in Regina.
The woman has been identified and police are in the process of notifying next of kin.