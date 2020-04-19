REGINA -- A sudden death that took place on the Ochapowace First Nation is under investigation, according to Broadview RCMP.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 18 police were called to a report of a woman in need of help. When officers arrived the woman was deceased.

The death is under investigation and an autopsy will take place in Regina.

The woman has been identified and police are in the process of notifying next of kin.