REGINA -- Indian Head RCMP are investigating the theft a nearly 100-year-old windmill near Vibank.

According to RCMP, the windmill was stolen from a rural property sometime between May 16 and May 19.

The windmill is 41-feet-tall and made of galvanized steel. It’s missing a fan blade, has bullet holes in it and has “Chicago” written on the tail fin.

RCMP said it would have taken more than one person to do the job and they would have needed equipment to remove it from the property.

Anyone with any information related to this theft is asked to call 310-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).