REGINA -- The RCMP says in the past week it laid two charges because of gatherings of more than 10 people in northern Saskatchewan this week.

Between April 24 and 30, the RCMP responded to 82 calls for service related to the public health order. There were 43 complaints of large social gatherings, seven calls for people not self-isolating and 32 other complaints related to COVID-19.

The RCMP says it’s working closely with public health officials to investigate any potential violations of the public health order.