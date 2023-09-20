Regina

    • RCMP respond to 'serious' collision between Pilot Butte and Balgonie

    (File photo)

    RCMP said they responded to a serious motor vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 46 between Pilot Butte and Balgonie.

    A news release issued at 10:05 Tuesday night said the highway was closed in both directions and detours could be expected for several hours.

    According to Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline the road has been reopened.

    RCMP have not said how many vehicles were involved or commented on the severity of any injuries at this time.

