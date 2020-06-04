REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan says the fourth phase of the Re-open Saskatchewan plan will now take place in two parts.

The dates for the two parts of phase four are yet to be announced.

PHASE FOUR PART ONE

This includes child day camps, outdoor pools, spray parks, outdoor sports and activities.

PHASE FOUR PART TWO

This includes indoor pools, indoor rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls.

PHASE THREE

As gyms, restaurants, child care and places of worship prepare to open on Monday, June 8, the province has announced that there will be increased access to childcare spaces for working parents.

“Employees returning to work as part of Phase 3 will now be offered access to school-based childcare facilities, and child care facilities can have a maximum of 15 children per designated space, up from eight,” the province says in a news release.

The government also says there will be updates to guidelines for gyms, parks, campgrounds, as well as updates to the public health order.

More details can be found on the government’s website.

Guidelines are underway for the safe re-opening of playgrounds and beaches.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer says by his current estimates the province won't enter phase five of the reopen plan until June 2021.