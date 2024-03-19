'Real and relatable': SaskAbilities creates new Job Skills for Success video series

Yorkton, Sask. -

A new video series for employers and job seekers has been created by SaskAbilities and will be accessible to the public - free of charge - starting April 1.

Focusing on the “what not to do” and “what to do” in the workplace, the video series – Jobs Skills for Success – includes 20 short video clips that showcase transferable job skills for individuals experiencing disabilities, or barriers to employment, while providing some laughter to viewers.

"It's made up of what to do and what not to do video clips, it has a bit of comic relief, it is easy to understand, easy to follow,” Jackie Washenfelder, program manager of SaskAbilities Yorkton Branch, explained.

“It's meant to support learners, employers, and educators on how to do a job effectively.”

Washenfelder said SaskAbilities felt it was time to create a more modern and interactive manual for training videos that companies and organizations use, as the ones currently on file are quite outdated.

“When we had the opportunity to put in a request for funding, we came up with the idea to modernize some of the videos that are out there for learning purposes, for employers and people looking for employment,” Washenfelder said excitingly.

“The videos we have on staff, some are VHS, some are DVDs and were really outdated. They didn’t have cellphones, they used paper and pencil. Lots has changed in the way people apply for jobs, the way they interview, and we knew that if we wanted people to be engaged and to learn, we needed to be real and relatable.”

The revamping of the program was possible due to an $800,000 federal government grant that SaskAbilities received.

Andrew Sedley, executive director for Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours (SIGN) said having free access to the training video series is a great advantage that employers should take.

“I think these are great opportunities for all of our employers in our community to utilize,” he said.

“Personally, our organization works closely with SaskAbilities and have employed individuals with different ability levels, and have been able to work closely with their Partners in Employment to ensure we’re providing those opportunities to people with different levels of abilities.”

Another local organization, Yorkton Business Improvement District (YBID), stated that they have been employing people experiencing disabilities for over a decade through SaskAbilities.

"I think it's very important that we check out and seek out all abilities persons to be able to do the jobs that we can,” Donna Brothwell, YBID’s executive director, told CTV News.

“It's not only going to fill a spot in our labour force because we are struggling, all of the businesses that I talk to they say we're struggling to find staff, why not check that out."

Based on the long partnership with SaskAbilities, Brothwell added that the new video series will come in handy.

“About 11 years ago, we started our clean team program and we hire people of all abilities to do all of those things that’s keeping the district clean,” she said.

“Then about two years ago, SaskAbilities took over our clean team winter program as well as the summer program. They clean the sidewalks downtown so that people can walk, it’s safe, shoppable, and easy access to those buildings.”

Before launching the video series to the public, SaskAbilities will be showcasing a glimpse of the series in Swift Current on March 21, and in Regina on March 25.

The series will be available to everyone through the organization’s website starting in April.