Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
'Reckless damage': Windows broken overnight on North Central Family Centre vans, office
The windshield and passenger window on a van owned by the North Central Family Centre were broken by vandals overnight Saturday. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- The North Central Family Centre fell victim to vandalism sometime overnight Saturday, damaging the organization’s two vans and office.
According to the NCFC, one of the vans had its windshield and passenger window broken and other windows were broken on the other.
The windows at the organization's building on 5 Ave. were also damaged.
“These work vans help us go grocery shopping for our hampers, help us run our summer youth lawn program, take our children on outings, and safely pick up and drive our children and youth home,” a Facebook post from the organization reads. “Please help us in fixing the reckless damage done to our building and vans.”
An online fundraiser was launched Sunday to help cover the cost of repairs.
The NCFC delivers a range of programming and activities to residents of North Central including youth, families and seniors.