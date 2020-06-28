REGINA -- The North Central Family Centre fell victim to vandalism sometime overnight Saturday, damaging the organization’s two vans and office.

According to the NCFC, one of the vans had its windshield and passenger window broken and other windows were broken on the other.

The windows at the organization's building on 5 Ave. were also damaged.

“These work vans help us go grocery shopping for our hampers, help us run our summer youth lawn program, take our children on outings, and safely pick up and drive our children and youth home,” a Facebook post from the organization reads. “Please help us in fixing the reckless damage done to our building and vans.”

An online fundraiser was launched Sunday to help cover the cost of repairs.

The NCFC delivers a range of programming and activities to residents of North Central including youth, families and seniors.