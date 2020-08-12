REGINA -- Reconciliation Regina and the city have released a new plan that aims to act on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

The community action plan, announced on Wednesday, is based on four values: relationships, respect, opportunities and accountability.

It will track progress throughout the community and report back to Reconciliation Regina.

“Today is a road map of what we’re going to be doing in the future,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “It’s focussed so many people on reconciliation, which is really healthy for our community, and we’ll see where we move forward from there.”

Reconciliation Regina said there were several events in relation to the plan that have been cancelled because of COVID-19.

For instance, they wanted to host a business conference aimed at connecting Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Reconciliation Regina Chair Gillis Lavelley said work is ongoing to develop better relationships between cultural groups.

“Instead of reacting and reacting and reacting, let’s have some good action plans in place that are going to affect everybody,” Lavelley said.

Elder Lorna Standingready welcomed the plan, but said there is still a long way to go when it comes to reconciliation.

“It’s not enough. It’s a good start. We have to start, but we have to keep building on it,” Standingready said.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action urge all levels of government to work together to repair harms caused by residential schools, as well as begin a process towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.