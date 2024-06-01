Regina bargain hunters discover old-fashioned antiques while sharing hobby online

What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.

The Regina couple started their passion of hunting for anything antique over a decade ago.

"Karen and I have been out garage-sailing together for 18-years. We'd go out every weekend and we'd collect antiques and all sorts of cool little trinkets,” Baron said.

The pair would visit any local garage, estate, or community sale they could find in the local ads.

That tradition continues, only now, they have completely transformed their home, and have decorated it with all of the items they have found since then.

"We love it. We like looking at it, we love surrounding ourselves with it,” Baron added.

Last year, the couple found an original chocolate cabinet and a real St. Anthony’s statue.

"When we got this statue, baby Jesus only had one finger on this hand and I had to rebuild his thumb," Wilhelm said.

They said it’s more than just hunting and collecting the items, they try to preserve each of the pieces they bring home.

"We don't typically refinish, we more restore anything we find to keep it in its original condition,” Wilhelm added.

For the last eight years, they’ve documented their weekend hunting trips on YouTube and Facebook, under the name ‘Bargain Barons.’

They have nearly 30,000 subscribers on YouTube and 166,000 on Facebook.

"To me, we are just out doing our thing and people just leave us the most amazing comments, that our videos help them get through a tough time in their life or help them through COVID even, to not feel so lonely. They were out with us,” Baron explained.

When it comes to searching for the items, sometimes they walk away with nothing, other times they may get lucky.