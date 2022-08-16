Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'
A Regina-born actor will be making her superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this week, playing the lead role in ‘She Hulk: Attorney at Law’
Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk, as she works as an attorney in New York City.
Maslany was born in Regina and graduated from Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, according to her IMDB page. She performed at the Globe Theatre in Regina from 2003 to 2007 in several stage productions.
She gained critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award for her multi-role performance in the science fiction thriller series Orphan Black. Maslany appeared in supporting roles in television series such as Heartland, Being Erica and Parks and Recreation.
She-Hulk marks Maslany’s MCU debut.
Ahead of the premiere, a massive green bus bench was spotted in Regina near Mosaic Stadium.
The phone number listed on the bench’s advertisement will lead callers to a voicemail message recorded for the “superhuman law division” of GLK/H, Jennifer Walters’s fictional law firm in the series.
The series will also feature Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tim Roth’s Abomination, reprising his role from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” as well as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox.
The character of She-Hulk first appeared in Marvel Comics in the first issue of “The Savage She-Hulk” in Feb. 1980. The comic was written by well known Marvel figure Stan Lee.
Marvel Studio’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is set to hit streaming on Disney+ Thursday, Aug. 18.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Statistics Canada to release July inflation reading this morning
Statistics Canada is expected to release July's inflation data this morning. Economists believe the inflation rate may have already peaked given the recent drop in gas prices, which fuelled May and June's inflation reading.
Explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed Crimea
The world's attention on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday turned anew to the Russia-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula, where a mysterious ammunition storage fire and explosions injuring two people was the second incident in a week to shake Moscow's sensitivities.
Green Canadian hydrogen not an immediate solution to Germany's energy worries
Some energy experts warn a deal to sell Canadian hydrogen to Germany will serve as only a small, far-off and expensive part of the solution to Europe's energy crisis.
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Saskatoon
-
'There were families on the ground and people were crying': Ex-goer describes bear spray attack
Bear spray incidents at the Saskatoon Ex have prompted Prairieland Park to look at beefing up security measures at the gates.
-
Judge reserves decision in animal abuse case
A judge is reserving decision in an animal abuse case that saw a dog die after being thrown into a metal clothing rack.
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
Winnipeg
-
Lack of candidates in Manitoba municipalities is not healthy, outgoing Winkler mayor says
Southern Manitoba municipalities are gearing up for fall elections, but in areas where the current mayor or reeve is not running, some communities could be short on candidates.
-
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in southern Manitoba
The tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm watches remain.
-
Statistics Canada to release July inflation reading this morning
Statistics Canada is expected to release July's inflation data this morning. Economists believe the inflation rate may have already peaked given the recent drop in gas prices, which fuelled May and June's inflation reading.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
Group of Calgary artists to create mural on repurposed downtown office building
A building along Seventh Avenue S.W. will soon be decorated with a large mural.
-
Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C.'s Cultus Lake
An Alberta man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake in British Columbia, Mounties confirmed Monday.
Edmonton
-
Chinatown joint operations hub funded by council, as Edmonton says it waits for provincial support
City council approved a $15.2 million investment to fund a joint dispatch centre in Chinatown, with some hoping the province would help pick up the tab.
-
Edmonton river valley gondola project halted by city council
Edmonton City Council decided to halt the Prairie Sky Gondola project for the time being.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists east of Edmonton
The 29-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.
Toronto
-
Steven Del Duca running to become mayor of Vaughan
Steven Del Duca is running to become the next mayor of Vaughan.
-
Traveller 'disheartened' to see 'mountains' of bags and lines back at Toronto Pearson
Toronto Pearson International Airport has shown signs of improvements in recent weeks, but a traveller and aviation expert says he was disheartened to see 'mountains' of bags and triple stacked security lines at the airport over the weekend.
-
Ontario sees slow forest fire season a year after record-setting fires
The Ontario government says forest fires have dwindled dramatically this year compared with last year, when fires tore through a record amount of land in the province.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
Two Kemptville, Ont. residents file judicial review of proposed jail
A proposed correctional facility in Kemptville, Ont. has some residents concerned about how it might change the look of their small town and they are taking steps to prevent it from happening.
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver emergency room cutting hours to relieve pressure on staff
Due to mounting pressures on staff, the emergency department at Vancouver's UBC Hospital will be scaling back its hours starting Tuesday.
-
B.C. grandmother loses thousands of dollars to crook in latest scam
An 87-year-old Metro Vancouver woman was so convinced that the man on the other end of the phone was an attorney, she gave him $10,000.
-
Calls to ensure timely emergency response after another Ashcroft resident dies waiting for ambulance
For the second time in recent weeks, a resident in the village of Ashcroft has died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The tragedy is leading to calls for more immediate action to ensure timely emergency response in the community and across the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
Researchers note that whales are staying in the St. Lawrence River for less time
Several experts note that the number of whales observed this summer on both sides of the St. Lawrence River is low, even though the observation season is not over.
-
Back-to-school season at Quebec colleges marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
Vancouver Island
-
'Environmental emergency': Fear for B.C.'s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks in critical feeding spot
A fishing boat that sank with nearly 10,000 litres of fuel on board near the Canada-U.S. marine border went down in one of the worst possible places for endangered orcas, an ocean pollutants expert says. Peter Ross, a senior scientist with Raincoast Conservation Foundation, said the vessel sank in an important feeding area for endangered southern resident killer whales.
-
Family of murdered Vancouver Island man suing prison officials over inmates' escape
The daughters of a 60-year-old Vancouver Island man who was found dead in his home in 2019 are suing the Correctional Service of Canada, claiming negligent prison officials allowed two men to escape from a minimum-security penitentiary and murder their father.
-
Steven Bacon pleads guilty to 2017 killing of Nanaimo teen
The man accused of killing Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Steven Bacon entered the guilty plea in a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Human remains identified as missing Saint John man: police
The Saint John Police Force says skeletal remains found in a remote area of the city’s east end Friday belong to 32-year-old Kyle Richard Leblanc, who was reported missing in December of 2020.
-
Police investigating indecent act in Colchester County, N.S.
At about noon, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a man exposing himself after approaching two children on a trail behind an elementary school on Salmon River Road.
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Recycling brings North Bay record profits
Recycling not only benefits the earth, but record prices of certain recyclable products are generating some extra cash for the City of North Bay.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
Kitchener
-
Fire in Waterloo’s University District believed to have started in carport
Investigators are still trying to determine how a fire started at a home being rented by university students in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Low volunteer turnout has local non-for-profits feeling the pinch
As staffing shortages affect several sectors across the province, local non-for-profits say they’re facing a shortage of volunteers.
-
Parents call for transparency following WRDSB hack that saw student data accessed
Some parents are calling for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) to disclose more details about a data hack that saw what the board describes as “certain” student information accessed.