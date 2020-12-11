REGINA -- Marvel Studios has confirmed Regina-born actress Tatiana Maslany has been cast in the titular role of "She-Hulk", an upcoming series for streaming platform Disney Plus.

Rumours of the casting had been circulating for months, but were made official on Thursday amid a slew of announcements relating to new Disney projects involving Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more.

It's also confirmed the show will feature Tim Roth as the Abomination and an appearance by the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo.

Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, Maslany will play the role of Jessica Walters, a lawyer who gains the Hulk’s powers after an emergency blood transfusion with her cousin, Dr. Bruce Banner to become She-Hulk.

Maslany is best known for her Emmy-winning performance on “Orphan Black” as well as her role on HBO’s “Perry Mason”.

A release date for "She-Hulk" is not yet known.