REGINA -- World War II veteran and Regina business pioneer Harold Hague has died.

A close friend of Hague’s told CTV News Hague died on Thursday night.

Hague was a member of the Royal Canadian Navy and fought on the shores of Normandy during D-Day on June 6, 1944.

Hague was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for more than 60 years and served as President of Branch 001, President of the Saskatchewan Command, and Chairman of the Poppy Campaign.

Hague was also chair of the 1995 Canada Remembers Program in Saskatchewan and a recipient of the Royal Canadian Legion's Meritorious Service medal.

Hague was also instrumental in growing Regina’s downtown business core. As the one time owner of Loggies Shoes, Hague was also the president of what is now known as the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District.