Regina Bypass officially open to traffic
The Regina Bypass opened to traffic early Tuesday afternoon. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News Regina)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:02PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:06PM CST
REGINA -- After years of anticipation, the $1.8 billion Regina Bypass is open to traffic, roughly six hours ahead of schedule.
The bypass has 12 interchanges, 33 bridges and 60 kilometres of four-lane highway. Its goal is to divert Trans-Canada traffic away from the city.
The grand opening ribbon cutting for the bypass took place on Monday afternoon, where the Premier took a test drive.