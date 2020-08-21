REGINA -- The Regina Catholic School Division released on Tuesday an updated version of their return to school plan.

During the first week of school, students with last names starting with the letters A to L will attend class on Sept. 8 and 10.

Students with last names beginning with M to Z will attend class on Sept. 9 and 11.

Staff and students who are at high risk will be provided protective barriers and other protective equipment if necessary.

All extracurricular activities and high school athletics will follow current provincial guidelines.

Families in the division will receive a designated time to enter their school to meet their children's teachers and take a quick tour of their classrooms. This will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.