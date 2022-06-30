Regina celebrates Canada’s 155th birthday

Live performance kicks off at noon on the main stage in Wascana Park with opening ceremonies, followed by a variety of entertainment:

Detour 1:15 – 2 p.m.

Kriss the Sky 2:15 – 3 p.m.

Crosby Harle Band 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Dangerous Cheese 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Vinyl Society 5:45-6:45 p.m.

One More Time 7-8 p.m.

Nick Gilder 8:30-10 p.m.

The Regina Library family fun zone offers enjoyment for the whole crew with the Danny Kazam Magic Show at 1 p.m., the MTMS Buffalo Boys Drum Group and First Nations Dancers at 1:45 p.m., Sask. Science Centre Spark of Joy Chemistry Stage Show at 2:30 p.m.

Then enjoy storyteller Kevin Mackenzie at 3:15 p.m., hoop dancer Terrance Littletent and Kawacatoose Boyz at 4 p.m., Salsa Colada at 4:45 p.m. and wrapping up with Going for Gold at 5:30 p.m.

The Classic Strongman Championship League competition also runs from 1-4:30 p.m.

Jumping over to the Government House Multicultural Celebration at 4607 Dewdney Ave., festivities begin at 1 p.m. on the outdoor stage with the Chinese Lion Dancers from Kung Fu Regina.

Other performances include:

Preston Littletent and the Eagle Claw powwow dancers

Fiddler Karrnnel Sawitsky

Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet

Pelican Narrows School Jiggers

In addition to the entertainment, folks can participate in many other activities both outside and inside including:

KAOS Dogsports

Red River Cart Display

Sask. Science Centre shows

Storybook princesses and superheroes

Métis yarn weaving

Antique Auto Association display

Complimentary refreshments and snacks

Queen’s portrait on loan from Rideau Hall

Buffalo Winter Count Robe

Performances by the Regina Classical Guitar Society

The Amédée Forget Museum

Government House Historical Society Collectible and Antiques Sale

Those attending are also encouraged to visit the new Saskatchewan Residential School monument located on the grounds.

July 1st also marks Buffalo Day returning to Buffalo Meadows Park.

Beginning at 6 a.m. with a pipe ceremony, events are planned until 5 p.m.

Some festivities include:

Street mural paining, face painting, art stations

Storytelling and musicians with Hazel Dixon, Erroll Kiniston, and Kayleigh Oakes

Buffalo Feast, open to the community

A noon grand entry and opening prayer, with emcee Jeff Cappo

Powwow performances, including head buffalo man and woman; tiny tots, jingle, traditional, fancy, grass and chicken dances

Ending with a reveal of the street murals

Those attending are encouraged to don an orange shirt.