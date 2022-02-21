Regina celebrates Family Day in the cold

Regina has a full schedule of events lined up for this year’s Family Day.

Government House has invited visitors to learn more about the historical facility through free activities.

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the site will host a puppet show of The Frog Prince, various board games and a scavenger hunt throughout the museum.

Families were asked to pre-book 90 minute time slots as space is limited. Government house said all current public health orders will need to be followed.

Waskimo is back, but under the new name Wascana Winter festival.

Outdoor activities will be happening throughout Wascana Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. including horse-drawn wagon rides, free public skating, cross country skiing and snow cricket.

There will also be curling at the Wascana Marina for those looking to take in winter and throw some rocks.

All events at Wascana Winter Festival are free, except for the horse-drawn wagon rides.

The fireworks scheduled to end the festival have been cancelled due to the cold.

The City of Regina has also planned a number of activities for families to get outdoors.

The city has opened a new cross-country ski trail at the Tor Hill Golf Course. There are two loops, both considered beginner level, open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Victoria Park and McNab Park will host crokicurl. This is a combination curling and the board game crokinole. Game rules are posted online.

Snowshoe lessons are being offered at Les Sherman Park. Those are being offered February 19-20 and 26-27.

The city is also is hosting a contest for a free family admission to any leisure centre, skating arena or outdoor pool. Residents can enter by posting #YQRWinterFun on social media pictures to complete Scavenger Hunt tasks.