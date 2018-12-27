

CTV Regina





Temporary Christmas tree drop off sites are now open throughout Regina.

There are four recycling sites throughout the city:

• 550 Arcola Ave.

• Joanne Goulet Golf Course - 8045 Kestral Dr.

• Kinsmen Park South - Parking lot between King Rd. and Lakeview Ave.

• Landfill

These drop off sites will accept natural Christmas trees for recycling from December 27 to January 31. There is no fee to drop off a tree at any of these locations.

Everyone is reminded to make sure that all decorations and ornaments are removed before the trees are dropped off.

You can also contact the Regina Parents of Muliples Association or the Regina Scouts and they will pick up your tree to be recycled for a fee.