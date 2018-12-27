Regina Christmas tree recycling program open
File photo of a Christmas tree recycling drop off.
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:32AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:35AM CST
Temporary Christmas tree drop off sites are now open throughout Regina.
There are four recycling sites throughout the city:
• 550 Arcola Ave.
• Joanne Goulet Golf Course - 8045 Kestral Dr.
• Kinsmen Park South - Parking lot between King Rd. and Lakeview Ave.
• Landfill
These drop off sites will accept natural Christmas trees for recycling from December 27 to January 31. There is no fee to drop off a tree at any of these locations.
Everyone is reminded to make sure that all decorations and ornaments are removed before the trees are dropped off.
You can also contact the Regina Parents of Muliples Association or the Regina Scouts and they will pick up your tree to be recycled for a fee.