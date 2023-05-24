Regina city council may further restrict where cell towers can be built

Regina city council is considering whether or not to restrict where cell towers can be built after some residents have said they are unsightly and that they don’t want them constructed next to their homes.

A report to city council is recommending that they be moved back one tower’s length away from a house or school, which is about 50 metres.

Concerns from residents of Regina’s Harbour Landing and Wascana View neighbourhoods have promoted city council to consider restrictions on tower locations.

Larger cell towers are going up across Saskatchewan as phone companies move to faster 5G wireless service.

Regina resident Jillian MacPherson said a tower has been proposed for a location about two blocks from her home.

“I understand the aesthetic concerns because they are hideously ugly,” she said.

SaskTel said it recognizes the City of Regina’s authority to implement an antenna system policy within city limits, adding it does not object to the proposed policy in its current form.

MacPherson said that’s way too close and said she gets severe headaches if she spends time near a tower.

“There are many electromagnetically sensitive people in this city and every city and our health issues are being basically ignored by council.”

City council will have to balance the wishes of some property owners with the needs of telephone companies as demand for wireless service continues to grow.