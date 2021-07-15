REGINA -- Regina city councillors are set to examine adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water supply.

Ward 2 councillor Bob Hawkins put forward the notice of motion, which was signed by himself, eight other councillors and Mayor Sandra Masters.

Ward 10 councillor Landon Mohl was the only councillor to not sign. He said he didn’t sign because he didn’t have enough time to research the topic fully ahead of time. Mohl said he will see how his constituents want him to vote ahead of the next council meeting.

While community water fluoridation can already be found in cities across the country, like Vancouver, Toronto and Saskatoon, some residents are still hesitant to see it added to their daily water supply.

According to Gerry Uswak, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Dentistry, adding fluoride to the water helps reduce dental decay without being harmful.

“At this moment the research does not suggest or even say that we’re harming the public with community water fluoridation,” said Uswak, who is also the referral consultant dentist for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

He said dental research shows there is a significant benefit to water fluoridation when it comes to oral health, and it requires minimal compliance.

“People have to drink water, and if there’s fluoride in your water, they’re getting the protective benefit just by remaining hydrated,” said Uswak.

With fluoride in the drinking supply, a fluoride toothpaste or regular applications at a dentist is no longer residents’ sole source of the cavity preventer. However, in in low socio-economic populations, it may be the only source.

“It is a good bang for the buck in terms of a community public health intervention,” said Uswak.

After the infrastructure costs, Uswak said it costs about one dollar a person, per year, to add fluoride to the water. While he and other dentists see the benefits, he understands the misconceptions about water fluoridation.

He said it’s important to debunk common myths, such as fluoride being linked to cancer and Down syndrome, and that it is toxic.

According to Uswak, fluorinated water is regulated to zero point seven parts per million, which is less than our daily intake level through other sources, like toothpaste.

Regina city council will vote on the motion at its next meeting on Aug. 11.