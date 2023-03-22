Regina city council to discuss catalyst projects, accessible waterslides during lengthy agenda

Regina city council is expected to discuss and vote on the recommended projects put forward by the Catalyst Committee.

Council previously approved the construction of a new aquatic centre at the current site of the Lawson Aquatic Centre. However, they pressed pause on the other recommendations after deciding more public consultation was needed for the proposed downtown arena project.

The city hosted a public survey from March 9 to 19 to assess the need for and potential downtown location of a new multi-purpose event centre. This project is the fourth priority on the list of catalyst projects.

The first priority project is a connected non-vehicular trail system that would join the city’s various districts in the downtown core. The second project is the new aquatic centre. A new downtown central library is listed as the committee’s third priority.

A number of delegates are expected to speak against the construction of a downtown arena.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning should council not cover all the agenda items on Wednesday.

USER-FRIENDLY WATERSLIDES

After offering unanimous support at an executive committee meeting last week, councilors are expected to vote in favour of installing an outdoor elevator at the new Wascana Pool.

Under the current design, the tall waterslides are only accessible by stairs, while the small waterslide is wheelchair-friendly.

It would cost $555,000 to install the elevator and another $27,000 annually to operate.

Advocates, including Coun. Terina Nelson, believe it is a small price to pay to ensure the waterslides are 100 per cent accessible.

The renewed Wascana Pool is on track to open this year. It would take another 12 months to install the elevator. The city manager previously told councilors the elevator would be in operation no later than 2025.

HAWKINS TO REPLACE LEBLANC AS CSIR BOARD MEMBER

Council is expected to appoint a new councilor to the inaugural Community and Social Impact Regina (CSIR) board of directors after they voted to remove coun. Dan LeBlanc in February.

Coun. Bob Hawkins is being recommended as his replacement.

If supported, Hawkins would become a non-voting member of the board of directors effective immediately. His term would last until the end of 2023.

The board is made up of a council member, several community leaders and volunteers, and city manager Niki Anderson.

Mayor Sandra Masters brought forward the motion to remove LeBlanc from the board after his involvement in a lawsuit against the city manager last year over homelessness funding.

Masters previously said the removal of LeBlanc would create a safer space for discussions amongst board members.

However, a number of advocacy groups believe it is critical to have LeBlanc on the board as he represents the Heritage Neighbourhood in Ward 6 and is a strong voice for social justice issues and homelessness resolutions.

The group Rally Around Homelessness posted to social media to encourage residents to speak out against Hawkins’ being selected as the replacement.

Some groups believe a councilor that represents either North Central or the Heritage Neighbourhood needs to be on the board.

Hawkins represents Albert Park and Harbour Landing in Ward 2.

DAYCARE EXPANSION APPROVED

City council approved a daycare expansion in Harbour Landing despite a number of safety and traffic concerns brought up during a debate.

City administration recommended that council deny the discretionary use application as the development, “does not comply with the applicable parking requirements” and “is not reasonably compatible with neighbouring uses at the proposed location.”

“It will adversely impact adjacent properties due to the nature of the development resulting in traffic congestion and parking issues,” according to a city report.