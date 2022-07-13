Regina city council to discuss outdoor stadium, cannabis business, and free transit for those under 13 and under

Regina city council is set to cover a wide array of topics during Wednesday’s meeting.

APPROVAL OF CANNABIS RETAIL BUSINESS ON GRANT ROAD

City council is set to discuss the approval of a Discretionary Use application for the proposed development of a cannabis retail business at 2104 Grant Road.

The proposed business is set to be constructed within the Whitmore Park subdivision and some residents in the area have voiced concern about the proposed business’s proximity to Ecole Massey School as well as Campbell Collegiate.

OUTDOOR STADIUM

The council is set to approve $15,000 in funding for the Multi-Purpose Outdoor Stadium Committee (MPOSC), to conduct a feasibility study on a new outdoor stadium in the city.

MPOSC is currently led by Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL). The proposed project is described as a: “multi-purpose, mixed use, synthetic turf outdoor facility that could meet the primary needs of recreational user groups and compliment the needs of high performance baseball,” according to agenda for the committee’s Wednesday session.

FREE TRANSIT FOR THOSE 13 AND UNDER

According to Wednesday’s agenda, Regina city council is also set to approve the removal of Regina Transit bus fares for children 13 years of age and under, when accompanied by a fare paying adult. This change, if approved, is set to become effective Aug. 28, 2022.