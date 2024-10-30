Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor

Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.

In an email sent to CTV News Tuesday morning, RCMP outlined the investigation.

On Oct. 16 at around 3:50 p.m., Southey RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence in Saskatchewan Beach. Police determined a man assaulted a woman, who reported non-life-threatening injuries to police.

“We are not sharing additional details of the incident to be mindful of the victim’s privacy,” RCMP explained.

As a result of an investigation, Hewton was charged with one count of assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and Southey RCMP are actively attempting to locate him.

The incident is not Hewton’s first brush with law enforcement. In 2019, Hewton was arrested and charged with multiple firearms-related counts.

The charges stemmed from an incident which saw a man threaten two teenage girls and point a firearm at them. Hewton, then 32-years-old, faced a total of six charges for his alleged involvement in the incident.

In a short video posted to the City of Regina’s election website as part of its candidate profiles, Hewton refers to “negative experiences” he’s had in the city which he claims makes him “uniquely qualified” to serve as mayor.

“I'm from southern Ontario, despite my negative experiences in the city, many of which on the bottom of society have experienced, and yet even the middle class could never fathom, I choose to stay here and make a positive impact, specifically, because the resistance to positivity is so strong,” he said.

“I am running to insist on an accountable government.”

Hewton is the founder and CEO of InfiNate Initiatives, which is responsible for the “Soup After Dark” program, which seeks to provide a hot meal to those less fortunate in Regina on the coldest months of the year.

CTV News has reached out to Hewton's campaign for comment.

CTV News has also reached out to the Courts of Saskatchewan for more information regarding the charges faced by Hewton.

-More details to come…