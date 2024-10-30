Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win

The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.

The race between the long-time Sask. Party MLA and NDP candidate Alana Wakula came down to mail in ballots, as it was too close to call after all polls for the constituency were counted Monday night.

Cheveldayoff has served as an MLA since 2003, when he was elected in the now redistributed Saskatoon Silver Springs.

The Saskatoon Willowgrove constituency could be the only seat in the province’s two largest cities to stay loyal to the Sask. Party, as the race in Saskatoon Westview remains extremely close between the NDP’s April ChiefCalf and the Sask. Party’s David Buckingham Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, ChiefCalf had a 37-vote lead over Buckingham with mail in ballots still being tallied.

All 12 Regina constituencies flipped to NDP or voted in an NDP incumbent, and all but Saskatoon Willowgrove and the still undecided Saskatoon Westview elected an NDP candidate in the province's largest centre.

Cheveldayoff’s win in Saskatoon gives the Sask. Party its 34th seat in the legislature to the NDP’s 26.

-This is a developing story. More details to come…