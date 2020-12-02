REGINA -- Regina city council voted on Wednesday to meet every two weeks this coming year.

The bi-weekly meetings will take place every second Wednesday at 1 p.m.

There will only be one council meeting in July and August in the middle of both of those months.

The executive committee will meet bi-weekly on alternating Wednesdays at 9 a.m. The Regina Planning Commission will meet once per month at 4 p.m. on a Wednesday, and the community services and operations committee will meet once per month at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday.

The Mayor’s Housing Commission is tentatively scheduled bi-monthly on Tuesday afternoons.

Meeting materials will be released on Friday afternoons immediately preceding council or committee meeting. People no longer have to supply a written submission if they would like to speak at council.

Council voted to re-shape committees.

Members decided to remove the priorities and planning committee and the finance and administration committee. These committees will be folded into the executive committee.

Council also voted to create a new operations and community services committee. This would replace the community and protective services committee and the public works and infrastructure committee.

Council also approved the creation of a community wellness committee, which will focus on areas of housing, poverty reduction, mental and physical wellness, addictions and safe from harm, discrimination and other social determinants of health.