Regina city council votes in favour of annexing land north of city
Regina city council voted to annex the land north of the city that is currently part of the RM of Sherwood.
Eight parcels of industrial property and land south of Inland Dr. between Winnipeg Street and Fleet Street total 1,187 acres of industrial property.
“The reason for the proposed boundary alteration is to accommodate immediate and long-term industrial growth demands consistent with the development proposal opportunities presented by Viterra and Federated Co-Op Ltd. (FCL) which require the supply of City services to the Lands,” said a council information package.
The city said it has been in discussion with the RM to obtain the land for over a year, which included three unsuccessful mediated sessions.
Financial settlement by the city to the RM includes tax loss compensation of $126,000 payable to the RM within 10 days of the boundary alteration being approved.
It also includes compensation for capital costs incurred by the RM relating to stormwater drainage infrastructure improvements required for development of the lands, including $109,000 for development on the Viterra lands and subsequent amounts to be determined based on actual capital costs required to be incurred by the RM.
“The development of six of the eight quarters of land in the Lands by Viterra and FCL is forecasted to generate $4 billion in capital investment,” said the council agenda package.
“We know when big projects are invested in like that, there is build-up around it,” said Mayor Sandra Masters. “Job growth then drives growth in residential sales.”
Masters said the city hopes to show itself on the global market as a city of opportunity.
“We want to establish ourselves as a centre of expertise and food ingredients and allow things to grow from there,” she said.
The City of Regina already owns four of the eight parcels of land proposed in the annexation.
The city limits will come into effect on Jan. 1 2023.
