Regina city hall encampment residents say a 'new, powerful drug' likely responsible for recent overdoses

There has been a noticeable increase in suspected fatal drug overdoses in Regina this year including one at the encampment outside of city hall.

New and more powerful drugs are hitting the streets and the results can be fatal.

Those at the camp in front of city hall say a powerful new drug is what took a woman’s life Wednesday morning.

Charles Klassen said he does not use drugs but understands why some people living in the tent encampment do.

“It’s an escape from reality,” he said. “The reality is they have no place to live in. They just want to escape reality for a brief moment in time. So it’s an escape from reality, the reality of being homeless and stuff like that. It takes your mind away from that.”

According to those living at the camp, anyone can end up staying there.

“I ended up having to retire early as a boilermaker and then we still haven’t been able to find a place because these places get boarded up and they leave them boarded up, camp resident Tony Gallernault said. “Some of them are brand new places and all they have to do is take the boards off and people can move right in.”

Camp residents say that when a stronger drug hits the streets, some are attracted to it for an enhanced high. Unfortunately, they say this is one drug where Narcan doesn’t work in combating the effects of an overdose.

On Wednesday Regina police said they had responded to three suspected fatal overdoses including the one at the encampment over the past 24 hours.

According to a Tuesday news release from the City of Regina, there were 83 tents set up at the encampment with 45 to 60 individuals living there.

Regina police also issued a public safety alert on Wednesday following a rash of overdoses.

“The suspected overdose deaths are occurring across the city, with about half noted in the inner city,” the alert said.

“The vast majority of victims were males in the 30-40 age range,” the alert also said.

From Jan. 1 to July 19, there were 84 suspected overdose deaths in Regina – compared to 71 in the same time last year, according to Regina police.

