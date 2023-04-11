Regina doctor faces penalty after allegedly prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients

A Regina doctor is facing professional charges from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) for allegedly prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Tshipita Kabongo is facing charges of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct, a CPSS document states.

According to the CPSS, Dr. Kabongo was a family physician at Integrated Wellness & Health Balance Centre in Regina between April 9, 2020 and March 24, 2022.

“During that time, you prescribed ivermectin to patients for viral prophylactic and/or for treating COVID-19,” the charge states.

In 2021, the anti-parasitic medication was widely touted on social media as a way to treat COVID-19 despite the lack of evidence to back up the claim.

The college said that Dr. Kabongo did not follow policy with regard to complementary and alternative therapies.

“One or more of the prescriptions were not medically indicated,” the documents said. “Your medical records did not contain appropriate documentation regarding the prescribing of Ivermectin.”

The charges were laid on March 24 and have been referred to the discipline committee, according to the documents.

CTV News reached out to Kabongo and has yet to hear back.