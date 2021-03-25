REGINA -- Hours of operation at Regina’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site have been extended for an additional two hours.

The testing site will now be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“In the coming days, as staffing and resources permit, we will be opening the site for 12 hours and eventually 16 hours,” the SHA said in a news release.

The SHA said wait times at the drive-thru can fluctuate up to three hours.