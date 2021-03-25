Advertisement
Regina drive-thru COVID-19 testing site now open until 9 p.m.
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 10:59AM CST
A staff member at the Regina drive-through testing station swabs a woman for COVID-19. (Jeremy Simes/CTV Regina)
Share:
REGINA -- Hours of operation at Regina’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site have been extended for an additional two hours.
The testing site will now be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“In the coming days, as staffing and resources permit, we will be opening the site for 12 hours and eventually 16 hours,” the SHA said in a news release.
The SHA said wait times at the drive-thru can fluctuate up to three hours.