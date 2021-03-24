Advertisement
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing closes early in Regina due to high demand: SHA
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 6:20PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 24, 2021 7:29PM CST
Share:
REGINA -- Drive-thru testing in Regina closed early Wednesday due to high demand, according to a tweet from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The gates closed at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than scheduled. The SHA said anyone who was in line before the gate closed will receive a test today.
According to drive-thru testing wait times listed on the SHA’s website, the expected wait time at 5 p.m. was four to five hours in Regina – compared to less than 30 minutes in Saskatoon.
RELATED IMAGES