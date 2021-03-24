REGINA -- Drive-thru testing in Regina closed early Wednesday due to high demand, according to a tweet from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

⚠️ We’re currently seeing a high demand for drive thru COVID-19 testing. As of March 24, 6pm, the #Regina drive-thru testing site is closing its gates. Anyone in line before the gates close will get tested today. #yqr — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) March 25, 2021

The gates closed at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than scheduled. The SHA said anyone who was in line before the gate closed will receive a test today.

According to drive-thru testing wait times listed on the SHA’s website, the expected wait time at 5 p.m. was four to five hours in Regina – compared to less than 30 minutes in Saskatoon.