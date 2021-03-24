REGINA -- Sask. reports 190 new COVID-19 cases; active cases in Regina surpass 800

Saskatchewan recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 96 recoveries and one more death.

There are currently 844 active cases in the Regina zone, which accounts for 53 per cent of the active cases in the province.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province identified 63 more variants of concern (VoC). As of Tuesday, the province has identified 954 VoC through screening. The cases are in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (18), Central East (10), Regina (824), South Central (56) and Southeast (45) zones.

So far, the province has confirmed the variant type of 360 VoC cases. There are 352 are B.1.1.1.7 – the variant that originated in the U.K. – and eight B.1.3.5.1, which is the variant the originated in South Africa. The Regina zone accounts for 313 – or 87 per cent – of these confirmed cases.

VACCINES

There were 2,298 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given on Tuesday. They were administered in the Far Northwest (274), Far Northeast (66), Northeast (101), Saskatoon (953), Central West (119), Central East (147), Southeast (103) and Regina (1,177) zones.

According to the province, the Southeast zone reported a data correction that removed 642 vaccinations that were previously reported.

As on Tuesday, 151,507 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan.

The province said it is scheduled to receive more than 27,000 doses of vaccine over the next few days.

A Pfizer shipment of 3,510 doses for Yorkton is expected to arrive by the end of Wednesday. A shipment of 24,200 Moderna doses is expected Thursday.

The province also received Pfizer shipments Tuesday containing nearly 33,000 doses for Regina and Saskatoon.

Residents older than 65 are currently eligible to book their vaccine appointment. Eligibility will expand to those older than 62 at 8 a.m. Thursday.

People who are considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” will receive a letter with instructions for booking appointments. The letter is required prior to booking.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829). You will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

DAILY STATISTICS

New COVID-19 cases are located in the Far Northwest (seven), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (10), North Central (two), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (26), Central East (five), Regina (116), Southwest (one), South Central (two) and Southeast (nine) zones. Seven cases are pending residence information.

The person who died was above the age of 80 and from the Northwest zone.

There are 147 people in hospital; 22 people are in the ICU.

There are 1,565 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 173.