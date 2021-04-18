REGINA -- The Ministry of Health reported that the drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina will be closed for the next two weeks.

All other drive-thru clinics in the province will continue serving residents aged 48 to 54.

“The drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina has now used up its supply of vaccine and has temporarily closed,” the Ministry of Health said in a news release. “Unless there is an unexpected increase in available vaccine supply, the Regina drive-thru clinic is not anticipated to re-open until May 2.”

Anyone in Saskatchewan 48 years and older is eligible to book their vaccine appointment online or through the appointment booking call centre at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829), as of Friday, April 16.

Everyone over 40-years-old in the Far North is also eligible for their first dose.

People between the ages of 40 and 51 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Residents under 48 who are eligible due to location, profession or clinical vulnerability will have to book their appointment using the phone line.

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.

Drive-through and walk-in vaccine clinics opened in several Saskatchewan communities. No appointment is needed at these sites.