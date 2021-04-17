REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday.

The two deaths include one person in their 40s from the Central East zone and another in the 80-plus age group from the North West zone.

A total of 10,490 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, bringing the province's total to 334,063 doses given.

In a release, the province said Saturday's COVID-19 update was delayed. The full news release and statistics will be provided later in the afternoon. No further details were provided.

More to come…