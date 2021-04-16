Advertisement
Regina, Swift Current drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics to close temporarily
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 3:59PM CST
Share:
REGINA -- Drive-thru vaccine clinics in Regina and Swift Current have used up their current allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses, forcing them to temporarily close.
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the clinic in Swift Current is now closed and the Regina clinic is expected to use up its vaccine allocation by end of day Friday.
The SHA said clinics will reopen when more doses become available to the province, but did not give a date.
RELATED IMAGES