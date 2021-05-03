REGINA -- Regina’s drive thru vaccine clinic will continue giving shots to eligible residents on Monday.

People age 40 and older and a variety of essential workers are eligible. Essential workers now include teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Vaccine available Monday, May 3 at the Regina Drive-Thru for those aged 40 years and older and those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Opens at 8:30 a.m. Anyone who does not meet the eligibility criteria will not be vaccinated at this time. — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) May 3, 2021

The drive thru clinic at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place is operating of a first-come first-serve basis. Wait times can be viewed on the provinces website.

The drive thru vaccine clinic re-opened Sunday after a two-week closure due to vaccine supply.