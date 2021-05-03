REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported three more COVID-19 related deaths and 207 new cases on Monday.

The province also identified 136 more variants of concern (VoC) cases.

REGINA DRIVE THRU VACCINE CLINIC CONTINUES MONDAY

Regina’s drive thru vaccine clinic will continue giving shots to eligible residents on Monday.

People age 40 and older and a variety of essential workers are eligible. Essential workers now include teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.