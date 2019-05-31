

CTV Regina





Another significant amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl has been recovered, in a subsequent investigation into two people who were charged earlier this week.

Fourty-four year old Randal Rochat and 31-year-old Sara Moisiuk were jointly charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl) and possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

On Thursday the Regina Drug Unit and Moose Jaw Police Service found an additional 247.49 grams of fentanyl and 342.95 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

Altogether the searches found over 200 grams of cocaine, over 13 grams of crack cocaine, over 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, 581.23 grams of fentanyl, MDMA, $38,665 in currency and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.