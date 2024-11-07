Regina Fire called to 212 CO alarms in 2024, these were the common causes
Regina Fire says it has responded to 212 carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in the city so far in 2024.
According to a post on X, 32 of those alarms resulted in "significant readings" of carbon monoxide.
The top reasons for carbon monoxide alarms were water heater leaks, running vehicles in attached garages and issues with furnaces, according to Regina Fire.
In the X post, Regina Fire reminded residents of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors.
“CO detectors can keep your family safe,” the post says.
Carbon monoxide is a tasteless, colourless and odourless gas often referred to as the “silent killer” because of how elusive it can be to detect.
SaskEnergy says the gas occurs through combustion or the process of burning.
"Excessive amounts of CO will form when there isn’t proper ventilation or an adequate air supply. Most often, exposure to carbon monoxide occurs indoors. Any appliance that burns fuel can cause CO build-up, including fireplaces, gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces, grills, generators or car engines," SaskEnergy says on its website.
Signs of carbon monoxide being present include stuffy air, a sudden formation of moisture on windows and walls, soot build-up around appliance vents, a yellow flame instead of a blue one inside a natural gas appliance, fumes that smell like vehicle exhaust, poor upward draft from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves and an odd odour, strange sounds or gas burning appliances running less efficiently, SaskEnergy says.
According to the Crown, some of the main symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure/poisoning include: nausea, dizziness, difficulty breathing, stomach pain, fatigue and disorientation.
When exposed to high levels, symptoms can include loss of consciousness, memory and vision, along with chest pains, vertigo feelings and seizures.
