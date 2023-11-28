REGINA
    • Regina Fire, police called to 'large structure blaze' east of downtown

    Emergency crews were called to what police said was a “large structure fire” east of Regina’s downtown shortly after 3:00 Tuesday morning.

    A Regina police news release said that the fire was near the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Dewdney Avenue.

    In a post on X, Regina Fire said the blaze was a commercial fire and located on the 900 block of Dewdney Avenue.

    The release also said several roads in the area were closed with motorists and pedestrians asked to avoid the area.

    -- This is a developing story. More to come.

