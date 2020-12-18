REGINA -- The Nēwo Yōtina Friendship Centre said it's determined to launch a pilot overdose prevention site in Regina sometime in January 2021.

The Centre announced it is making an exemption application to the provincial government for an urgent public health needs site, in response to a record number of overdoses and deaths seen in Regina during 2020.

"We are optimistic that the Provincial Government will recognize the urgency of the matter and work with us so this life saving service can be operational without any delay,” Nēwo Yōtina Executive Director Michael Parker said in a release.

The site would be Saskatchewan's second supervised injection site, after one was opened in Saskatoon by Prairie Harm Reduction in September.

More to come...