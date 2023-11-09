Regina hospitals facing criticism for implementing parking fees for ER patients
Regina hospitals are facing criticism for implementing parking fees for emergency patients. The provincial NDP say it’s the wrong place to do that. Even the health minister questions the decision.
“In an emergency, there’s no time to waste. It’s an emergency and they need to get in to see a doctor immediately. Sick or injured patients don’t have time to fumble with change or an app on their phone,” said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer during question period on Thursday.
“They should be able to focus on getting in and getting the health care that they need.”
NDP MLA Vicki Mowat echoed the sentiment.
“Should patients have to pay when they go to an emergency room? No. They’re in an emergency situation,” she said. “They should not come back after being in an emergency room with a parking ticket.”
Parking fees have been implemented for ER patients at Regina hospitals. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News)
Patients must download an app or use a payment terminal. During question period, the minister defended the practice.
“It’s my understanding that this aligns the parking practices at the Regina emergency departments with that of all the hospitals in Saskatoon,” said Minister of Health Everett Hindley.
Hindley said he would ask the SHA about why it’s charging for emergency parking.
“At a time when you may be visiting in an emergency situation, that’s obviously not ideal. That’s the last thing on your mind. You’re wanting to get parked and get your family member or friend, whoever it is the care that they need. It would be my expectation that the SHA would be mindful of those circumstances,” he said.
The SHA is showing some discretion in parking enforcement. Patients who make it through emergency within one hour are not ticketed.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada apologizes, introduces new measures amid growing accessibility concerns
In light of recent accessibility shortfalls, Air Canada has apologized and pledged to speed up its previously announced three-year accessibility plan. But some Canadians say they remain concerned about accessibility issues on flights.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
BREAKING NEWS Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Operations at Canada's largest airport were disrupted for several hours Thursday morning after airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon says manager wasn't fired for calling staff 'my humans'
A City of Saskatoon supervisor says she was fired for using a gender-inclusive term, but the city argues this is not the case.
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Retired nurse 'horrified' by overcrowding at Saskatoon's largest hospital
A retired registered nurse is ringing alarm bells about the state of Saskatchewan’s largest hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from wrecking ball
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school
Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.
Calgary
-
Police search for stolen Audi, suspect after rush-hour carjacking in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say a man was carjacked for his brand-new Audi in the city's southwest during Thursday's evening rush hour.
-
Controversial chant sparks discussions about free speech amid hate-motivated charge in Calgary
'From the River to the Sea' is a chant heard at pro-Palestinian rallies around the world, but the use of it has sparked controversy and now, a criminal charge in Calgary.
-
Senior allegedly assaulted by worker at Didsbury, Alta., care facility: RCMP
A worker at a Didsbury residential care community has been charged with assaulting a senior.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
-
Smith and UCP begin selling health care overhaul to supportive rural leaders, skeptical professionals
Alberta's premier told a ballroom full of rural leaders "I love you all" Thursday morning as she received a standing ovation at the Edmonton Convention Centre.
-
Alberta premier says CPP-exit campaign will continue as Opposition urges government to drop ads
Alberta's Opposition leader is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to dump the province's multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the benefits of quitting the Canada Pension Plan.
Toronto
-
'Drop the hammer:' Video shows brazen robbery at Brampton jewelry store
Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a 'brazen' smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.
-
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor
A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Council approves $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan
The city of Ottawa is proceeding with Lansdowne 2.0, the $419 million second phase of the partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.
-
One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
Police watchdog seeks witnesses after man dies below Vancouver overpass
The death of a man who appears to have fallen from an overpass in East Vancouver is being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
Montreal
-
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
-
Former Toronto Maple Leaf threatens to kill Arizona police officers in bodycam footage of arrest
A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Vancouver Island
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
-
'Unprecedented': B.C. touts ambulance staffing changes in rural communities
British Columbia is shifting its ambulance paramedics staffing model for 60 rural and remote communities in what Health Minister Adrian Dix says is an “unprecedented” investment in emergency health care.
-
Getting an IUD can hurt. B.C. doctors say it doesn't have to
Dr. Ana Armas Enriquez remembers the agony of getting an intrauterine device (IUD) as a teen. “It was a horrible pain,” she said. “It’s excruciating.”Decades later, the Nanaimo-based women’s health physician strives to alleviate that pain for her patients.
Atlantic
-
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
-
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Niagara murder suspect last seen in Lasalle/Barrydowne area of Sudbury, Ont.
An 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls was last seen in Sudbury near Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road on Nov. 4, police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Kitchener
-
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
-
‘We want to keep her memory alive’: Domestic violence victim honoured with memorial bench
Sue Nesbitt-McNally’s family and friends gathered in Acton Thursday to honour her and all other women who have been victims of domestic violence
-
Former Brantford Bulldog expected to make his NHL debut tonight
Tonight could be the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career. The former Brantford Bulldog and London Knight is expected to make his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.