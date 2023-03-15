Regina included in All Elite Wrestling 2023 summer schedule
Wrestling fans in the Queen City have something to look forward to this summer as stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are set to arrive this July.
AEW announced its 2023 summer schedule on Wednesday.
The organization, which is described as an “alternative” to mainstream wrestling, plans to hold six shows across the prairies from June 28 to July 15.
“Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country,” AEW founder Tony Khan said in a news release.
While Saskatchewan has hosted many World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) performers in smaller scale displays over the years, AEW’s debut of its “Dynamite” and “Rampage” shows in the land of living skies will be televised.
“This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal,” Khan added.
AEW’s summer excursion across Canada will include shows in Hamilton, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon and Regina.
AEW: Rampage Live will rock the Brandt Centre on July 14, with tickets going on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. MT.
Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. EST on TNT.
Saskatoon will also be treated to some wrestling action when AEW: Dynamite is broadcast live from the Sasktel Centre on July 12.
