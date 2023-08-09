Regina landlord says there's 'no help' after tenant wrecks rental unit
The housing crisis has been top of mind in Regina since the recent tent encampment was removed near city hall. Now, landlords are adding their voices to the growing lists of concerns.
Colleen Smith is a landlord in Regina who says she took a big hit after renting to a social assistance recipient.
The rent didn’t get paid and the property is a mess.
“The wall inside, they did the inside wall too behind the door so somebody must have been trying to get in there,” she said – while inspecting the damage to her unit.
Smith says social services paid the rent directly to the tenant who didn’t forward the money.
“I believe they paid rent in March and then they stopped paying rent so I had to go to the rentalsman to try and get them to evict them and it took me until last month to evict them.”
Smith is out three months rent and has been cleaning up for days since evicting the tenant.
“So I went to social services and asked them and they said no,” she explained.
“They gave them [the tenant] the money and it’s up to them to look after it. So there’s no help for me from social services and I can’t reach the tenant and if they didn’t have money before I kicked them out, they’re not going to have money now.”
In a written statement, the government explained how it helps tenants.
“Direct pay is available for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients who need it," Gene Makowsky – Minister of Social Services – said in the statement.
Makowsky’s response made no mention of help for landlords left with unpaid rent.
Smith says her losses aren’t done yet.
She says it will take more time to get the home ready for the next tenant and that means more lost revenue.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Disney to hike streaming prices and crack down on password sharing amid pressure on earnings
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to help find a 31-year-old man wanted on attempted murder charges.
-
Recent drownings prompt Saskatoon emergency crews to advise caution on river
A recent drowning in the South Saskatchewan River is prompting caution from emergency crews.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
-
Kinew lays out fiscal plans for an NDP government, focus is on balancing the budget
A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.
-
'An abundance of prosperity': Manitoba Indigenous communities announce infrastructure plans for northern Manitoba
Members of several Indigenous communities in Manitoba have announced a partnership to develop significant infrastructure projects in the north.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm
Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park last month were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Edmonton
-
Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators
A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was deliberately set, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.
-
Fiery truck death a homicide: Edmonton police
The death of a man who was found in a burning pickup truck last week has been deemed a homicide, police say.
-
Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival now on sale
A preview of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival was held Wednesday to give festival goers a sneak peek of what they can look forward to in the coming weeks.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Ottawa
-
'Few people are moving over from the pathway': Mayor renews call to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call for the National Capital Commission to reopen a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, saying statistics show between 30 and 100 cyclists an hour are using the road for active transportation.
-
OC Transpo looking at options to compensate transit riders during O-Train shutdown
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Vancouver
-
Potential buyer found for Quest campus as new CRA audits raise more concerns about university's financial history
A potential buyer has been found for the Quest University campus in Squamish, CTV News has learned.
-
Tribunal awards compensation for delayed Air Canada flight to 2 of 5 travellers
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered Air Canada to compensate two passengers whose arrival in Egypt was delayed by more than 56 hours, while three other family members who were travelling with them have been denied compensation for now.
-
Heart-shaped blaze on B.C. beach goes viral, sparking outrage amid fire ban
A TikTok video of a couple setting a heart-shaped fire on a Tofino, B.C., beach before embracing in its midst has racked up millions of views and generated plenty of outrage online.
Montreal
-
$6.4 billion extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
-
'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen
A Montreal man has issued a plea for help on social media after his wheelchair extension was recently stolen. The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad can't live his life.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris
Rainfall forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Wednesday. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 was shut down at Cameron Lake because rain increased the risk of debris falling onto the roadway after a recent wildfire in the area.
-
WestJet flight cancelled after colliding with military aircraft at Comox airport
A WestJet flight getting ready to take off from the Comox Valley Airport collided with a parked military aircraft from 19 Wing Comox, tearing off a piece of its wing on Wednesday.
-
Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a security guard was stabbed in Langford on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launch after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.