REGINA -- A Regina lawyer is facing obstruction of justice charges following an investigation into alleged improper disclosure of information that affected a police investigation.

The Regina Police Service said the alleged offence occurred in Regina on October 21, 2019.

Police have charged 37-year-old Sharon Fox with obstruction - “did wilfully attempt to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice by interfering in an ongoing police investigation.”

Fox practices civil litigation and criminal law for Nychuk and Company, according to the firm’s website.

She will make her first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Sept. 22, 2021.

Police said the case that was allegedly affected has not yet concluded in court, so no further details will be made public at this time.