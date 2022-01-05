Regina man, 34, faces charges in the city's first murder of 2022

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing charges for the alleged murder of a 63-year-old woman.

Deborah Mae Mahadeo was found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Toronto St. on Tuesday afternoon.

Raefe Aeron Mahadeo is charged with second-degree murderin her death. He made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

This is Regina’s first homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).