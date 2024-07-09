REGINA
    • Regina man arrested in connection to multiple robberies, forcible confinement

    A Regina police vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina police vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    An early morning robbery led to the arrest of one man wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to Regina police.

    At around 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Osler Street.

    Police learned that a victim had been threatened and robbed by a man with a weapon.

    Officers arrived at the scene, got a description of the suspect and learned he had fled the scene.

    A short time later, officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on the 1900 block of Ottawa Street.

    He was arrested without incident. A search of the 21-year-old revealed the stolen belongings and the weapon.

    The suspect was charged with four counts including robbery, obstruction of a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

    The investigation by Regina police also linked the suspect to an incident on April 11.

    As a result, he faces two additional counts which include robbery and forcible confinement.

    The accused is set to make his first appearance on the charges on Tuesday afternoon.

