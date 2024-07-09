Regina man arrested in connection to multiple robberies, forcible confinement

An early morning robbery led to the arrest of one man wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to Regina police.

At around 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Osler Street.

Police learned that a victim had been threatened and robbed by a man with a weapon.

Officers arrived at the scene, got a description of the suspect and learned he had fled the scene.

A short time later, officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on the 1900 block of Ottawa Street.

He was arrested without incident. A search of the 21-year-old revealed the stolen belongings and the weapon.

The suspect was charged with four counts including robbery, obstruction of a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The investigation by Regina police also linked the suspect to an incident on April 11.

As a result, he faces two additional counts which include robbery and forcible confinement.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on the charges on Tuesday afternoon.