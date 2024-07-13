Regina man honours his dog through animal rescue non-for-profit organization

A Regina man is paying tribute to his dog through a new animal rescue non-for-profit organization.

At the end of March, Adam Metzger’s five-year-old dog Olive had gone missing and was sadly found dead about a month later.

In her memory, he put together an organization called ‘Olive’s Angels Pet Rescue,’ an organization aimed at returning lost animals back to their homes.

So far, the group has returned around 50 animals back home.

Metzger said he hopes to continue this movement and reunite pets with their owners.

"I just want it to gain notoriety so that if anybody ever goes through this problem where they are missing a pet, they know that they can call us and they can rely us,” he said.

Following Olive’s passing, Metzger said he needed to take some time to mentally heal from losing Olive.

(Courtesy: Adam Metzger)He said he is doing well and recently adopted a stray cat, which he added, is his “best friend.”

He hopes to one day start his own animal fostering company.

“Ideally, I'd like to be able to start a fostering of my own and if we can someday get a facility to help to some of the pressure of some of the local rescues. The rescues we have out here are overrun,” he explained.

On July 16 from 5:30 p.m., to 9:30 p.m., Metzger and those with the organization are hosting their first annual fundraiser at the Canadian Brewhouse in the south end of Regina.

It’s a chance for residents to meet with the team, enjoy some good food and support a good cause.