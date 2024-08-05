Sask. woman writes children's book about role of service dogs

After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about the canine supports through a children's book.

"A year ago, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I decided not to let cancer get me down. I decided to write a book," she told CTV News.

Izuka was provided her dog thanks to the Lumsden & District Lions Club. Since then, she claims she's experienced discrimination from people who did not understand the purpose of a service dog.

“Education is the most important thing to me. Knowledge is power," she said. "If we educate our youth and maybe people such as myself who have a service dog that is crucial for their everyday life, won't get discriminated against. I've been in situations where people have asked me to leave businesses because I have a service dog, and just that, trying to educate them piece."

As someone who works in a school, Izuka realized that there was immense value in teaching children about service dogs.

“It’s a book that is told by Phydo, about his journey,” she explained. “So I work in an elementary school with some amazing, awesome students and staff that are very welcoming towards Phydo.”

Izuka explained that this will be the first book of 20.

She plans to share more of "Phydo’s Adventures" including school field trips and visiting the Science Centre.

Phydo’s Adventures is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and Walmart.